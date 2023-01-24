Assam Rifles on January 24 conducted the first round of selection trials for the scholarship programme by Bhaichung Bhutia Football School (BBFS) in Mizoram's Aizawl.

A total number of 526 children from the entire Mizoram appeared for the selection trials at Assam Rifles ground, Aizawl.

Following the selection trials, a group of selectors from the said school shortlisted kids under 3 categories namely, Under 13, Under 15, and Under 18.

''The Bhaichung Bhutia Football School aims to guide and nurture budding talent and will be selecting the best of the best children from the entire northeast for their scholarship programme,'' said an official statement.

BBFS is India's largest football academy and already provides over Rs 2 core worth of scholarships for talented footballers under its residential program.

BBFS aims to reach out to football aspirants across the length and breadth of the country through its latest initiative-100 trials, 100 cities, and unlimited dreams.

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