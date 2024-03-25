In the run-up to India's crucial World Cup qualifier clash against Afghanistan, Lalengmawia Ralte, the talented midfielder hailing from Mizoram, remains resolutely optimistic despite acknowledging the scoring challenges faced by the team.

Expressing his views ahead of the anticipated match slated for March 26, Ralte stated the team's commitment to finding solutions, stating, "Sometimes, we find it difficult to score the goals. But we will find a way to score."

Reflecting on recent performances, Ralte drew parallels with international football powerhouses, highlighting South Korea's recent struggle against Thailand. "Sometimes, it can happen. Not just to our team but even a top side like South Korea couldn't score against Thailand. Sometimes it is difficult to score goals. It's normal in football; we'll find ways to score," he remarked.

Maintaining faith in head coach Igor Stimac's strategic blueprint, Ralte emphasized the importance of adherence to the game plan. "They are giving their best, since they need the points badly, but we will stick to the coach's plan and would try to win for sure," he affirmed.

Addressing the significance of composure amidst pressure, Ralte stressed the importance of staying calm and executing the coach's directives. "Most of the games are important. We need to be calm and execute the coach's plans," he asserted.

Known for his versatility on the field, Ralte expressed readiness to adapt to different positions, citing his ability to play as both a central midfielder and a left-back. Drawing inspiration from Barcelona's defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets, he expressed aspirations to enhance his assist contributions to the forward line.

