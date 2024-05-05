Three promising football players from Mizoram have secured spots in India's 26-member probables list for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. David Lalhlansanga, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia and Edmund Lalrindika are set to represent the nation in the crucial matches slated for June this year, as announced by India's coach Igor Stimac.

The selection comes as recognition of the outstanding performances by these athletes in their respective clubs. Among them, David Lalhlansanga, the 23-year-old forward from Mohammedan SC, has particularly caught attention. His pivotal role in Mohammedan's triumphant journey to the I-League title this season, where he scored five goals and provided two assists in 22 appearances, has earned him accolades and now a spot in the national squad.

Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, aged 22 and hailing from Aizawl FC, has etched his name in history by becoming the highest Indian goal scorer in I-League with an impressive tally of 15 goals. Breaking records previously held by legends like Sunil Chhetri and Mohammed Rafi, Lalrinzuala's inclusion in the probables list underscores his prowess on the field.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old midfielder Edmund Lalrindika's solid performances for debutant club Inter Kashi, where he contributed with four goals and eight assists, have earned him a deserved call-up for the national camp.

The probables list comprises a diverse array of talent, with players like Real Kashmir defender Muhammad Hammad also getting the nod. The squad aims to secure one of the top two spots in Group A, a feat that would propel them to Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and secure a berth in the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

India, currently ranked second in the group with four points after four matches, will commence their training camp in Bhubaneswar on May 10. Their upcoming matches against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 and Qatar in Doha on June 11 hold significant importance in their quest for qualification.