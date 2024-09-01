Mumbai City FC (MCFC) has announced Mizoram's Lallianzuala Chhangte as the captain for the upcoming ISL 2024-25 season. The star India winger, who joined the club in January 2022, has been a key player for the Islanders, scoring 29 goals and providing 16 assists in 79 appearances.

Chhangte's impressive performances in the 2023/24 season saw him contribute 16 goals (10 goals and 6 assists), making him the first Indian player in ISL history to record over 15 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons. His efforts were crucial in helping Mumbai City FC secure the ISL League Winners' Shield in the 2022/23 season and the ISL Cup in the following campaign.

According to a media release from MCFC, Chhangte is expected to lead by example and professionalism, guiding the team to continued success. The team has been preparing for the new season with a training camp in Bangkok, Thailand, since July 28. As part of their pre-season preparations, they faced Vietnamese top-division side LPBank Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC in a friendly match on August 21.

Mumbai City FC had a strong showing last season, finishing with a league-best goal difference of +23 and boasting the best defensive record, conceding just 19 goals. Goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa was instrumental in this, earning the Golden Glove with nine clean sheets. The team also set a record for the most goal scorers in a single ISL campaign, with 16 different players finding the net.

Among the standout performers was 22-year-old Vikram Partap Singh, who scored eight goals and was named the Emerging Player of the League. Looking ahead, MCFC has made strategic signings to strengthen their squad, including the return of Brandon Fernandes after nine years and the addition of 19-year-old Supratim Das from Reliance Foundation Young Champs on a three-year deal.