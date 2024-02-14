Afghanistan's seasoned allrounder Mohammad Nabi has dethroned Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan to become the new No. 1 ranked ODI allrounder in the ICC Men's ODI Allrounder Rankings. Shakib, who held the position for over five years has been surpassed by Nabi after the Afghan player's stellar performance in the first ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Nabi's remarkable knock of 136 runs and a wicket (1/44) in a closely contested match where Afghanistan chased a formidable 382 propelled him to the top spot. With a total of 314 ratings, Nabi now leads Shakib by four points in the rankings. This development marks the end of Shakib Al Hasan's undisputed supremacy as the most prolific allrounder for Bangladesh across the three formats.

Shakib Al Hasan, aged 36 has been a stalwart of Bangladesh cricket, serving the national team for the past 17 years. His consistent contributions have solidified his reputation as one of the premier allrounders in international cricket. However, Nabi's recent standout performance has resulted in a change in the ODI allrounder hierarchy.

Despite this shift at the top, there are no other changes in the top 10 spots of the ICC Men's ODI Allrounder Rankings.

Meanwhile, in the Men's ODI Bowler Rankings, the absence of Rashid Khan in the ODI series against Sri Lanka has worked in favor of India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who has climbed one spot to fifth. Mohammad Nabi has also experienced an upward movement, securing the seventh position. Kuldeep Yadav and Trent Boult have each gained one spot, occupying the ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

In the Men's Test Batting Rankings, former New Zealand Test skipper Kane Williamson showcased his dominance in the red-ball format during the ongoing two-match Test series against South Africa. Williamson's outstanding performance in the first Test, where he scored centuries in both innings (118 and 109), has elevated him to only the fourth Kiwi player to achieve such a feat in a Test match.