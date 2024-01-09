Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has been bestowed with the Arjuna Award, India’s second-highest sporting honor, at the National Sports Award ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9, 2024. The ceremony, graced by President Draupadi Murmu, celebrated the outstanding achievements of sportspersons, coaches and entities contributing significantly to Indian sports.

The accolade comes in recognition of Shami's exceptional performance over the past four years, particularly his standout role in guiding India to the finals of the World Cup 2023. Despite grappling with a recent ankle injury, Shami displayed stellar form throughout the tournament, emerging as a game-changer, especially in the crucial semifinal clash against New Zealand.

The statistical brilliance of Shami during the World Cup 2023 is evident, with an impressive tally of 24 wickets in just seven matches. Notably, he holds the record for the most five-wicket hauls in his World Cup career, underlining his pivotal role in India's journey to the finals.

However, Shami's path to this glory was not devoid of adversity. In the recent past, the cricketer faced serious allegations of adultery, domestic violence and attempted murder lodged by his wife, Hasin Jahan.