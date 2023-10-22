Mohammed Shami etched his name into the annals of cricket history by becoming the first Indian pacer to achieve two five-wicket hauls in the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. Shami's remarkable feat occurred during India's high-stakes encounter against New Zealand at Dharamsala in the 2023 World Cup.

Initially sidelined for the first four games of the tournament, Shami was handed a golden opportunity when the talented all-rounder Hardik Pandya sustained an injury. The fiery fast bowler's subsequent performance was nothing short of sensational, clinching a sensational five-wicket haul that firmly tilted the scales in India's favor. Shami finished with figures of 5/54 in his allotted 10 overs, underlining his prowess and resilience.

The match saw Shami's brilliance come to the forefront right from the start. After the talented Mohammed Siraj removed New Zealand's Devon Conway early in the innings, Shami was introduced as the first change bowler in the ninth over. The Dharamsala crowd witnessed a masterclass in fast bowling as Shami, despite sitting on the bench for the earlier matches, made an immediate impact. In his very first delivery, he dislodged Will Young's stumps, sending a resounding message of intent to the opposition.

While Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra managed to stage a remarkable revival for New Zealand with a substantial 159-run partnership, it was Shami who eventually broke their formidable alliance. In the 34th over, Shami bowled a well-placed length delivery to Ravindra, who, while attempting to clear the boundary, couldn't quite find the timing, resulting in a crucial catch taken by Shubman Gill at long-on.

From that moment on, it was all India against New Zealand, with Shami further asserting his dominance by removing Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry off successive deliveries in his penultimate over of the innings. Though a second World Cup hat-trick narrowly eluded him, Shami completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing the centurion, Mitchell, in the final over of the innings.

Social media erupted in praise for Shami's remarkable performance, with fans hailing his comeback with the trending hashtag #Shami. Many took to various platforms to express their exhilaration, with posts ranging from "Take a bow, Shami" to celebrating his fiery spell that left New Zealand in tatters. The cricketing world witnessed a historic moment, as Mohammed Shami's remarkable feat solidified his place among the legends of Indian cricket and added an exciting chapter to the 2023 World Cup.