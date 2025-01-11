After a prolonged hiatus due to injuries, Mohammed Shami is set to make a much-anticipated return to the Indian cricket team for the upcoming T20I series against England.



The veteran pacer, last seen in action during the ODI World Cup final against Australia on November 19, 2023, has overcome multiple setbacks, including a heel injury that required surgery and subsequent complications during rehabilitation. His journey back included a successful stint in domestic cricket, featuring commendable performances in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Notably, Rishabh Pant has been excluded from the 15-member squad. Instead, the selectors have opted for Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel as the designated wicketkeepers. Samson is expected to retain his spot in the playing XI, while Jurel, who has previously featured in two T20Is during India’s tour of Zimbabwe, serves as the second wicketkeeping option.

Most members of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad have been rested, with exceptions like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and Harshit Rana. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team as captain, supported by Axar Patel as vice-captain.

The five-match T20I series between India and England is set to commence on January 22, with the first game scheduled to take place in Kolkata.

India’s squad for T20I series against England:

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Sanju Samson (wk)

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Rinku Singh

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Axar Patel (vc)

Harshit Rana

Arshdeep Singh

Mohammed Shami

Varun Chakaravarthy

Ravi Bishnoi

Washington Sundar

Dhruv Jurel (wk)

