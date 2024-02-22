In a blow to cricket fans and the Indian Premier League (IPL) fraternity, senior pacer Mohammed Shami has been forced to sit out of the upcoming IPL 2024 season due to a persistent left ankle injury. According to a source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Shami will undergo surgery in the UK to address the issue, sidelining him for an indefinite period.

The 33-year-old, who has been absent from the ongoing Test series against England, last represented India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November. Despite grappling with discomfort in his landing, Shami's resilience shone through as he played a pivotal role in India's World Cup journey, amassing 24 wickets.

Efforts to alleviate Shami's injury through special ankle injections in London proved futile, prompting the decision for surgical intervention. With his departure for the UK imminent, hopes of his participation in the IPL have dwindled.

Shami's absence not only impacts his IPL franchise but also raises concerns about his rehabilitation under the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The planned programme, intended to facilitate his return to full fitness, now faces scrutiny following the setback.

Looking ahead, Shami's recovery timeline casts doubt on his availability for India's upcoming Test fixtures against Bangladesh and New Zealand later this year. However, speculation looms over a potential comeback for the pivotal away series against Australia.

Critics argue that a more aggressive approach towards surgery, rather than conservative management, could have expedited Shami's return to action. With his prowess on the field widely acknowledged, the focus now shifts to his rehabilitation journey and the Indian team's aspirations in his absence.