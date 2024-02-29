In a bid to recover from a nagging heel injury, India's pace sensation Mohammed Shami is set to initiate his rehabilitation journey at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The news comes after Shami underwent a triumphant surgery to address his heel concerns.

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has officially declared that Shami will commence his post-surgery rehab at the esteemed NCA, just ahead of India's decisive fifth Test against England. Scheduled to unfold at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on March 7, the match holds significant importance in the ongoing series.

Confirming Shami's progress, the BCCI released a statement, stating, "Mohd. Shami successfully underwent a surgery on 26th February, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process."

Shami's absence from the cricketing arena has been conspicuous since India's defeat in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup against Australia. Despite grappling with the heel issue during the tournament, Shami emerged as the leading wicket-taker, clinching 24 wickets in a mere seven matches, boasting an impressive average of 10.70 and a striking rate of 12.20.

The right-arm pacer, who had been playing through pain with the aid of injections, shared news of his successful surgery on February 27 via the social media platform 'X', expressing his optimism for a swift recovery.

While Shami's absence dealt a significant blow to the Gujarat Titans, ruling him out of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, his stellar performance in the previous edition, where he bagged 28 wickets in 17 matches, remains etched in memory.

Since the World Cup, Shami has missed several key encounters, including India's T20I series against Australia and Afghanistan, as well as the tour of South Africa and the ongoing Test series against England.