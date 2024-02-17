Indian pace sensation Mohammed Siraj marked a significant milestone in his cricketing career as he reached the illustrious landmark of 150 international wickets during the ongoing third Test match between India and England at Rajkot. The 29-year-old pacer's remarkable feat came on Saturday as he delivered a stellar performance, propelling India's dominance in the Test arena.

Siraj's impactful bowling display in England's first innings proved pivotal in handing India a crucial lead. The talented cricketer claimed impressive figures of 4/84 in 21.5 overs, showcasing his prowess by dismissing key English batsmen including Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, and James Anderson.

Renowned for his consistency and match-winning spells, Siraj has emerged as a linchpin in India's recent Test successes both at home and abroad, notably in Australia, England, and South Africa. His ability to deliver under pressure and provide breakthroughs has earned him accolades from cricket pundits and fans alike.

With 152 wickets to his name in 76 international appearances, Siraj boasts an impressive bowling record, maintaining an average of 25.91. His career-best figures of 6/15 underscore his bowling prowess and his ability to dismantle opposition batting line-ups.

In the longest format of the game, Siraj has been a formidable force, amassing 72 wickets in 25 Test matches at an average of 28.54. Notably, he has recorded three five-wicket hauls, further solidifying his reputation as a premier fast bowler.