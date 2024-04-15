Mohun Bagan emerged victorious against Mumbai City FC with a 2-1 scoreline, securing their first-ever ISL League Shield title. The match, held on Monday, saw Liston Colaco (28th minute) and Jason Cummings (80th minute) finding the net for Mohun Bagan, while Lallianzuala Chhangte pulled one back for Mumbai City FC in the 89th minute with a freekick from Yoell Van Nieff.

This triumph marked a significant milestone for Mohun Bagan, as it was their first victory over the two-time Shield Winners in four seasons. Prior to this encounter, Mumbai City FC had been unbeaten against Mohun Bagan in eight previous matches, winning six of them.

The victory not only secured the League Shield for Mohun Bagan but also guaranteed their spot in the AFC Champions League 2 for the first time, amidst the electrifying chants of 'Mohun Bagan, Mohun Bagan' resonating throughout the Salt Lake Stadium stands, filled with over 60,000 passionate supporters.

With the League stage concluded, the competition now shifts to the playoffs featuring six teams, commencing on April 19. Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC, the top two teams, will directly advance to the semifinals. Meanwhile, the teams ranked third to sixth — Goa, Odisha, Kerala Blasters, and Chennaiyin — will battle it out in single-leg playoffs to determine the remaining semifinalists. The ISL summit clash is scheduled for May 4.

The match witnessed further drama as Mohun Bagan faced a setback when Brendan Hamill was sent off with a red card following a goalmouth altercation, reducing them to 10 players. However, the Antonio Lopez-coached side resiliently weathered the storm, aided by a stalwart defence led by Subhasish Bose, who thwarted every Mumbai City FC attack.

Adding to the spectacle was the presence of a special guest, KL Rahul, the skipper of Mohun Bagan's sister IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, who cheered fervently for the Kolkata-based football club.

The victory not only sealed a remarkable season for Mohun Bagan but also highlighted the dominance of the Kolkata Maidan clubs. With Mohun Bagan clinching the ISL League Shield, East Bengal securing the Super Cup, and Mohammedan Sporting winning the I-League, the Maidan celebrated a quadruple triumph, showcasing their prowess on the national stage.

The icing on the cake came with Dimitri Petratos playing a pivotal role for Mohun Bagan, setting up both goals with his assists, as the Australian forward and Liston Colaco powered the Kolkata Mariners to victory with their clinical finishing.

In less than a year since his crucial goal in Central Coast Mariners' A-League triumph, Colaco showcased his prowess yet again, while Petratos orchestrated the midfield with precision, ensuring a memorable night for Mohun Bagan and their passionate supporters.