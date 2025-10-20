Morocco beats Argentina 2-0 to win first-ever FIFA U-20 World Cup title

Yassir Zabiri scored twice in the opening half to guide Morocco to a landmark victory over Argentina in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup final on October 19 in Santiago. The 2-0 win secured Morocco’s first-ever title in the competition and made them only the second African nation to lift the trophy, following Ghana’s triumph in 2009.

Zabiri struck in the 12th minute to give Morocco an early lead and added a second in the 29th, ensuring coach Mohamed Ouahbi’s side remained in control for the rest of the match. The result also marked a significant moment in tournament history — Morocco became the first team in 42 years to defeat Argentina in a U-20 World Cup final, according to Olympics.com.

Despite entering the match as overwhelming favourites, six-time champions Argentina struggled to find their rhythm. They had won all six of their previous games in the tournament, scoring 15 goals and conceding only twice. This defeat was their first in a U-20 World Cup final since 1983, when they lost to Brazil.

Morocco’s Othmane Maamma was named the tournament’s best player, earning the Golden Ball award. The Golden Boot went to Benjamin Cremaschi of the United States, who finished as joint top scorer with five goals alongside Colombia’s Neyser Villareal and France’s Lucas Michal but claimed the prize on assists.

Morocco’s road to the title included topping Group C with two wins from three matches, featuring victories over former champions Spain and Brazil. They went on to edge past the Republic of Korea, the USA, and France in penalty shootouts during the knockout stages.

Argentina, meanwhile, had dominated Group D with three straight wins and defeated Nigeria, Mexico, and Colombia en route to the final. However, on the biggest stage, Morocco’s discipline, composure, and Zabiri’s clinical finishing sealed a historic night for African football.