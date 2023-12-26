Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni gathered with his family and friends for a festive occasion on Christmas. Adding a dash of cricket flavor to the festivities was none other than India's star wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant, who joined the Dhoni family in the celebrations.

The joyous occasion was captured in a viral photograph featuring the entire unit posing in front of a beautifully adorned Christmas tree. Notably, both Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were spotted donning Christmas hats, spreading holiday cheer across social media platforms. The shared picture, posted by Dhoni's daughter Ziva on her Instagram account, was accompanied by a caption that simply read, "Merry Christmas!"

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who is the skipper of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), took a break from the cricketing world's auction frenzy to enjoy the festive season with the Dhoni family. Pant, who had been out of action for more than a year due to injury, actively participated in the IPL 2024 Auction held in Dubai.

Later in the day, cricket enthusiasts were treated to a delightful sight as Pant engaged in a friendly game of tennis with none other than Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. The indoor tennis court witnessed some focused gameplay, with an unexpected overhead smash from Pant even catching Dhoni by surprise. The video of their tennis match quickly went viral, delighting fans across social media.

Pant, who is on the road to recovery, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he received during his injury hiatus. "Doing much better than what I was doing a few months ago. Still on the road to recovery to 100 percent, but in a few months' time, I will be able to do it," Pant shared.

Reflecting on the challenging period, Pant added, "It has been really amazing because whenever we keep playing cricket, we feel no one loves us because there is so much pressure. Yes, it was a hard time, but at least I got to know that people love and respect me. The concern they showed has been heartwarming and crazy for me. It means a lot and helped a lot in recovery."