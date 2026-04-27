MS Dhoni battling calf injury, CSK wait on return with no clear timeline

Will MS Dhoni return soon? CSK are still waiting for that call.

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has revealed that Dhoni is dealing with a persistent calf injury, one that the team is handling with caution. The concern is clear — another strain could rule him out for the rest of the IPL 2026 season.

Fleming said the injury setback came during a warm-up game after an initial push to get Dhoni match-ready.

“The calf is a tough one. If he takes off and rips it again, then he will be gone for the whole season. We pushed it early, but in a warm-up game he tweaked it again. Since then, he has been working hard to get movement back, but there was a setback,” Fleming said after CSK’s eight-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Despite being with the squad since March and regularly featuring in practice sessions and match simulations, Dhoni is yet to play a game this season.

For now, the focus remains on recovery.

Fleming said Dhoni is working closely with the physio and making steady progress, but the team is waiting for full clearance before taking a call on his return.

“But look, he’s guiding this himself. He’s working hard with the physio and doing all the rehab. We’re just waiting for the word. He is progressing and doing everything,” Fleming said.

Even off the field, Dhoni has remained involved.

According to Fleming, the veteran has been closely watching young players during practice games and simulations, assessing who is ready for the IPL, while continuing his own rehab process.

There is still no fixed timeline.

“Slowly, slowly he is getting there. Maybe next game, maybe after that — but definitely one day for sure,” Fleming added.

CSK are currently sixth on the points table with three wins from eight matches and have six games left this season. They next face Mumbai Indians at home on May 2, with Dhoni’s return still uncertain.