In the midst of the recent Maldives controversy that has gripped diplomatic circles, former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni spoke out on January 8, revealing his travel plans and expressing a desire to explore the beauty of India before venturing abroad.

"My wife loves to travel. So, now our plan is... we are getting some time off, we want to travel. But we want to start from India. We have so many beautiful places over here. I would like to explore them first before heading to different places," Dhoni said in a video that has since gone viral.

While Dhoni is not known for sharing opinions on trending topics through social media, the old video serves as a clarification of his stance on the Indian Islands vs Maldives debate. In the footage, Dhoni emphasizes his intention to kickstart his leisure travel journey from India before exploring other countries.

The cricket fraternity has rallied in solidarity against anti-India comments made by a few ministers from the Maldives. The controversy sparked when a Maldivian lawmaker criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep trip, suggesting that New Delhi is attempting to promote the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

Two other Maldivian ministers also joined in, sharing derogatory remarks along with photos of PM Modi from Lakshadweep. The statements triggered outrage both in India and within the Maldives, with several prominent leaders condemning the remarks against the nation's "closest neighbour."

Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed labeled the comments as "appalling" and called on President Mohamed Muizzu's government to distance itself from the derogatory remarks. The controversy continues to escalate, prompting discussions on diplomatic ties between the two nations.