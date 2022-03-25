MS Dhoni handed up the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, but the 2022 IPL season will not be his last, according to Chennai Super Kings chief executive Kasi Viswanathan.

“No, I don’t think (this is going to be his last season). He will carry on,” CEO Viswanathan said.

Viswanathan confirmed that Dhoni won’t pick and choose games this term and will be a guiding force for the team.

Earlier, a CSK statement said: “MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.”

The retirement of MS Dhoni as CSK captain signifies the end of an era for one of the IPL’s most successful clubs.

Also, read:https://www.insidene.com/ms-dhoni-steps-down-as-captain/

According to Viswanathan, Dhoni made the choice two days before the start of this year’s IPL to ensure a smooth transition. On Saturday, the four-time champions will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders.

“We have always respected the decision of MS. He has been a pillar of strength for us. He will continue to be a pillar of strength and he will guide Jaddu (Jadeja) and the other members of the team. He is expecting a smooth transition from him to Jaddu and that’s why he has taken the decision. As a captain and player, who has always cared for CSK, he must have taken the decision in the best interest of CSK,” Viswanathan said.

The franchise’s retention policy ahead of this year’s mega auction probably dropped a hint, Jadeja being retained for Rs 16 crore and Dhoni for Rs 12 crore. CSK officials revealed that this was also suggested by Dhoni.

Jadeja is one of the best all-rounders in the world at the moment if not the best and even at 33 years of age, he remains India’s fittest cricketer. Dhoni, 40, is in the twilight of his glorious career.

Viswanathan also informed that Moeen Ali’s visa issues have been sorted out and the player has landed today. The spin-bowling all-rounder will undergo a three-day quarantine and will be available from CSK’s second game onwards.