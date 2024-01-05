Cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed a criminal case against his former business partners Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash of Aarka Sports and Management Limited in a Ranchi court. Dhoni has alleged that they duped him of over Rs 15 crore by not honouring a contract to set-up cricket academies.

Diwakar allegedly entered into an agreement with MSD in 2017 to establish a cricket academy globally. However, Diwakar failed to adhere to the stipulated conditions outlined in the agreement. Aarka Sports was obligated to pay a franchise fee and share profits as per the agreement's terms, which were not honored.

Despite numerous attempts, the terms and conditions specified in the agreement were disregarded. Consequently, MSD revoked the authority letter granted to Aarka Sports on August 15th, 2021, and sent several legal notices, but to no avail.

Dayanand Singh, representing MSD through Vidhi Associates, has asserted that they were deceived and cheated by Aarka Sports, resulting in a loss exceeding Rs 15 crore.