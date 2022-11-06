Cricketer MS Dhoni has moved the Madras High Court to initiate contempt proceedings against IPS officer G Sampath Kumar for his alleged statements against the Supreme Court and certain senior counsels with regards to match-fixing.

In order to prevent Sampath Kumar, who was the inspector general of police at the time, from ever again mentioning about match-fixing or spot-fixing of games, Dhoni launched a civil lawsuit in 2014, wherein, he demanded Rs 100 crore for damages.

On March 18, 2014, the court issued an interim order preventing Sampath Kumar from criticising Dhoni in any way. However, despite the directive, Sampath Kumar allegedly submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court criticising the legal system and the top attorney defending the state in the proceedings against him.

The Madras High Court put the matter under notice and added it to its file in December 2021.

Sampath Kumar is accused of commenting against the judiciary in defiance of the court's interim injunction from 2014, which is why Dhoni filed the current contempt action on October 11 of this year after receiving permission from Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram on July 18.