MS Dhoni set to play IPL 2026; CSK reopen trade talks for Sanju Samson

MS Dhoni will continue in the IPL for another season, with Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirming that the former India captain has informed the franchise of his availability for IPL 2026, as reported by Cricbuzz. The 44-year-old has been the face of CSK since the tournament began, leading the side to five titles and shaping the team’s identity on and off the field.

Dhoni played IPL 2025 after returning to captaincy mid-season when Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to injury. Despite CSK finishing at the bottom of the table, Dhoni remained involved in team decisions and planning. With him returning, 2026 will mark his 17th season with CSK and 19th overall in the IPL.

The franchise is now preparing its retention list ahead of the November 15 deadline. Discussions are ongoing between Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, head coach Stephen Fleming, and CSK management.

Meanwhile, CSK have reopened trade talks for Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. Samson is understood to be open to leaving RR, and CSK are weighing the possibility of bringing him in before the mini auction in December 2025. Negotiations include the possibility of CSK trading a senior player to Jaipur as part of the deal.

Other teams, including Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, are monitoring the situation, which could push the trade into a competitive bidding phase. Samson’s arrival would give CSK an experienced top-order batter and another wicketkeeping option — a move that could help shape their rebuild after a difficult 2025 season.

Key Dates:

Retention Deadline: November 15, 2025

Mini-Auction: Mid-December 2025

For now, Dhoni’s decision to play on gives CSK stability and leadership as they look to reset for the next season. The coming weeks could also determine whether another core piece — Sanju Samson — joins him in yellow.