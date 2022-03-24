MS Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, has stepped down two days before the start of the Indian Premier League 2022. Ravindra Jadeja has been selected by Dhoni to lead the four-time IPL champion.

CSK have confirmed that MS Dhoni will continue to represent the team this “season and beyond.”

MS Dhoni is India’s most celebrated captain. In the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy, he led India to victory. Dhoni has been synonymous with the Super Kings in the IPL, having led them to four titles. MS Dhoni faced criticism after a bad season in 2020 before coming back to win the IPL in 2021.

Ravindra Jadeja has been a crucial member of the Chennai Super Kings since 2012. The star all-rounder is in red-hot form, having scored 175 runs and taking 9 wickets in the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka.

Fans would be disappointed by MS Dhoni’s surprise revelation ahead of the IPL 2022 season.