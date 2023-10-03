With a new hairstyle, former Indian captain MS Dhoni went back in time and looked more youthful. Throughout his playing career, the 42-year-old has had many haircuts. However, the hairstyle he had been donning during his first few years with the national team was his most recognisable. It was long and brown. Even Pakistan's then-President Parvez Musharraf reportedly counselled Dhoni against getting a haircut since the hairdo had become so recognisable.

Celebrity hairstylist, Aalim Hakim, shared pictures of Dhoni’s new hairstyle and talked about how he and Dhoni came up with the idea.

“Yessss!!! It’s our Mahendra Singh Dhoni @mahi7781

“It’s an amazing opportunity for any creative person to get associated with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and I’m always grateful that I get this honour to show my craft by styling his hair… We have done some really cool different hairstyles in the past but before the last IPL when everyone was cutting their hair sharp and short… That time Mahi bhai showed me one image of his which was a fanmade image of him with long hair and I just got fascinated with that image and requested him to grow his hair long… We both promised each other that will not touch his hair and keep growing it and then we will cut & style it.

“I have been a huge fan of Mahi bhai’s long hair, we decided to create an all new texture and colour for the hair…I really enjoyed creating this effortless hairstyle for Mahi bhai.

Always a pleasure to work with him,” Aalim wrote on Instagram.

The pictures soon went viral on the internet and fans gave a big thumbs up to MSD’s new look.