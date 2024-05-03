India will host South Africa for a multi-format women’s series in June and July.

Starting with the one-off Test in Chennai from June 28, 2024, the red-ball match will be followed by the white-ball leg of the tour in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the ODIs will take place on June 16, 19 and 23 followed by the T20Is on July 5, 7 and 9.

In 2023, Women’s Tests returned to India after 9 years when Harmanpreet and Co. faced Alyssa Healy’s Australia, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Later, India also came face to face with Heather Knight’s England at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The ODIs which will take place against South Africa are a part of the ICC Women's Championship wherein 4 teams will get direct entry into the 50-over World Cup which will be held in India in 2025.

At present, India is placed sixth in the table with 15 points. On the other hand, the Proteas Women are on the second spot with 23 points.

It may be mentioned that the ODI and T20I series between India and South Africa were scheduled for 2023, however, it got postponed due to the Men’s ODI World Cup. While the women’s Future Tour Program (FTP) did not have the one-off Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (BCCI) added it to promote Women’s Tests.

Currently, the India women’s team is taking part in a 5-match T20I series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh. The fourth T20I is scheduled for May 6.