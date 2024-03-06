In a remarkable feat during the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2024) match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, pacer Shabnim Ismail delivered the fastest recorded ball in women’s cricket, clocking an impressive 132.1kph. The historic delivery occurred in the second over of the match, striking Delhi Capitals' skipper Meg Lanning on the front pad.

Despite Mumbai Indians appealing for a leg-before, the umpire dismissed the appeal. Ismail's exceptional performance marks a significant moment in women's cricket, surpassing the 130kph barrier.

This record-breaking delivery comes as Ismail returned to the XI after missing a couple of matches. However, her overall performance in the match was overshadowed by Delhi Capitals, who piled on 192 for four in 20 overs ultimately securing a 29-run victory by restricting Mumbai Indians.

Ismail, known for her pace and bowling prowess, had previously bowled a delivery at 128.3kph in the WPL 2024 season opener against Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Post-match, Ismail downplayed her remarkable achievement, stating that she doesn't pay attention to the big screen while bowling. The South African pacer has a history of setting records in women's cricket, including the fastest deliveries in international matches.

Retired from international cricket in May 2023 after a career spanning 16 years, Ismail remains a celebrated figure in the sport. With 241 appearances for the Proteas, she claimed 317 wickets across formats, holding the record for the second-highest wicket-taker in women’s ODIs (191) and leading in T20Is (123) for South Africa.