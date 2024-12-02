Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, expressed that the franchise had "found the right mix" of players, sharing his satisfaction with how the IPL mega auction in Jeddah unfolded for them.

The Indian all-rounder said they had a clear plan of having a blend of youth and experienced players.

In an MI video posted on social media, "I was in touch with the table as well, exactly who we are going for, and I think we came out pretty well from the auction and how the team is looking."

"We have found the right mix, which is experienced players, like Boulty (Trent Boult) is back, Deepak Chahar, who has been around, and at the same time, young guns like Will Jacks, Robin Minz and Rickelton, who are fresh. So, I think we have done pretty well. We have covered all the bases," he added.

Explaining the auction dynamics, Pandya admitted that while the entire process is thrilling, it is important to keep the emotions in check, especially while going for a particular player the team desperately needs.

"The auction dynamics are always tricky. When you are watching it live, it is very exciting, and the emotions are always up and down because you want this player," he explained.

"But sometimes, you just lose. (So), it's very important to not be very so emotional, and in the end, we have to create a whole team."

After MI bought quite a few uncapped young players - Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Vignesh Puthur, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevan John Jacobs, Venkata Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Raj Angad Bawa, Shrijith Krishnan and Ashwani Kumar - Pandya urged them to work hard and said that MI possesses the best facilities to help them develop into top cricketers.