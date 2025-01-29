Defending champions Mumbai have announced their 16-member squad for the crucial Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Meghalaya, set to begin on Thursday. The squad will be without India regulars Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer, who have joined the national team for the upcoming ODI series against England starting February 6.

Mumbai, coming off a five-wicket defeat to Jammu and Kashmir last week, faces a must-win scenario to keep their title defence alive. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side not only needs a big victory but also a bonus point to stay in contention. Their chances will also hinge on Baroda defeating table-toppers Jammu and Kashmir.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suryansh Shedge, and Atharva Ankolekar have been recalled to the squad, while Karsh Kothari, who played in the previous match, has been left out.

Jaiswal and Rohit had played Mumbai’s last game at the BKC Ground, following the BCCI’s directive for centrally contracted players to participate in domestic cricket. Iyer, who has been a key player for Mumbai across formats this season, is also part of India’s squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy next month.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Siddhesh Lad, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D’Souza, Royston Dias, Shreyas Gurav, Atharva Ankolekar.