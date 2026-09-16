Munich, Camp Nou to host 2028, 2029 Champions League finals

UEFA has selected Munich Football Arena and Barcelona’s Camp Nou as the venues for the 2028 and 2029 UEFA Champions League finals.

The decision was taken at a UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Thessaloniki, Greece, where the governing body confirmed host venues for several major European club competitions.

Munich Football Arena will stage the 2028 Champions League final, while Camp Nou will host the following year’s showpiece. The selection will bring the final back to Barcelona for the first time since 1999.

UEFA also confirmed venues for the women’s competition. OL Stadium in Lyon-Décines will host the 2028 UEFA Women’s Champions League final, followed by the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff in 2029.

The Europa League final in 2028 will be held at the National Arena in Bucharest, with Belgrade’s National Stadium of Serbia chosen for the 2029 edition.

The UEFA Conference League finals will be played at Juventus Stadium in Turin in 2028 and Puskás Aréna in Budapest in 2029.

UEFA has also allocated venues for the Super Cup, with Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff ArenA set to host the 2027 edition and Astana Arena in Kazakhstan selected for 2028.

Switzerland’s Biel/Bienne Arena, meanwhile, has been named as the venue for the 2027 UEFA Futsal Champions League final.

The Executive Committee also approved changes to the promotion and relegation arrangements for the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League. The adjustments are intended to facilitate the transition to the competition’s new format, which was approved in May 2026.

From the 2028/29 edition, the Nations League will move from four leagues to three.

UEFA’s next Executive Committee meeting is scheduled for December 7 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, a day after the draw for the UEFA EURO 2028 qualifiers.