In a momentous achievement at the Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG) 2025, Nagaland etched its name into the history books by clinching gold in the women’s quad regu sepak takraw team event. This remarkable feat not only marked a historic milestone for the state but also contributed to Nagaland’s first-ever top-three finish in any edition of the Khelo India Games.

The women’s team displayed unwavering determination and resilience in a nail-biting final against Haryana, eventually triumphing 2-1 in front of a rapturous crowd at Ghoghla Beach. The victory sparked euphoric celebrations and turned the venue into a festive carnival atmosphere as the Nagaland contingent celebrated their breakthrough moment.

“It was a very dramatic match. Haryana were playing exceptionally well, but luck and hard work favoured us,” said Kethosituo Sekhose, Chef de Mission of Nagaland, speaking to SAI Media. “The team gave their everything. We’re now looking forward to some of these players making it to the national team.”

Nagaland concluded the tournament with a total of 13 medals – five gold, three silver, and five bronze – placing them third in the overall medal tally. Four of those golds came from pencak silat, showcasing the state’s growing prowess in martial arts.

Manipur and Maharashtra secured the first and second positions, respectively, with Manipur emerging as overall champions.

The Delhi men’s team, meanwhile, delivered a commanding performance to defeat Manipur 2-0 in the men’s quad regu sepak takraw final, claiming the gold medal with ease. Despite the loss in the final, Manipur's overall consistent performance secured their top finish in the medal table.

Crowds gathered in large numbers to witness the finals, with every rally drawing loud cheers and applause. The women’s final, in particular, stood out as a crowd favorite, drawing praise for its intensity and spirit.

Speaking after the triumph, Seyiekhrieno Tepa, captain of the victorious Nagaland women's squad, expressed heartfelt gratitude. “This was one of the toughest matches we've played, but we never gave up. I thank God, my family, coaches, and team for this moment,” said the 24-year-old, overcome with emotion. “The arrangements at KIBG were excellent. Now we have to continue working hard for future competitions.”