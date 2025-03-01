A five-member strongman team from Nagaland has set out for Delhi to compete in the National Strongman Championship scheduled for March 2, 2025. The event serves as a crucial platform, as medalists will earn the opportunity to represent India at the World Strongman Championship in Germany later this year.

The Nagaland team is led by Keduovilie Zumu, President of the Nagaland Strongman and Fitness Association (NSFA), who will serve as the coach. The contingent also includes Vizovolie (NSFA I&P Secretary) and Rame (Team Manager), ensuring smooth coordination and support for the athletes.

Representing Nagaland in various weight categories are:

Kevidi Linyu (100+ kg)

Zhopao Movi (80 kg)

Nangshung (70 kg)

The championship will be a decisive battle for strength and endurance, with top performers securing a place in the World Strongman Championship 2025 in Germany. The team is optimistic about showcasing their prowess and bringing laurels to the state and the nation.