Nagaland U-19 boxing team to represent state at national championship in Guwahati

The Nagaland U-19 men’s and women’s boxing team is set to participate in the Youth (U-19) National Boxing Championship 2026, scheduled to be held in Guwahati from April 12 to 19.

The team comprises eight members, including five male boxers, one female boxer, a team manager, and a coach, who will represent Nagaland at the national level.

In the men’s category, the boxers include Mhasivilie (47 kg), Bibek (50 kg), Kulungoi (55 kg), Ilkungkeu (60 kg), and Kalamthai (65 kg). Representing the women’s category is Veno (60 kg).

The team will be managed by Asang and is being accompanied by Nagaland Police boxing coach N Akokla Tzudir, who is also an AIBA (International Boxing Association) Star 1 certified coach.

Officials expressed confidence that the young athletes will deliver strong performances and bring laurels to the state at the prestigious national championship.