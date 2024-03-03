Gujarat Titans' promising young cricketer, Robin Minz, narrowly dodged a potentially tragic incident as he was involved in a bike accident on March 2. The 21-year-old wicketkeeper, who was set to join the GT squad soon, is reported to be safe after the mishap.

Robin Minz, who emerged as a star attraction during the IPL 2024 auction, found himself in the spotlight once again, this time for a brush with danger. The incident occurred when Minz was on his way home, and his Kawasaki Ninja superbike skidded, leading to the accident. Fortunately, despite the bike sustaining damage, Minz emerged unscathed.

Confirming his son's safety, Robin's father, Francis Minz, assured that the young cricketer is perfectly alright after the ordeal. This news comes as a relief to cricket enthusiasts who were eagerly awaiting Minz's debut with the Gujarat Titans.

Robin Minz's journey to IPL stardom has been nothing short of remarkable. During the IPL 2024 auction, he became the center of a fierce bidding war, ultimately fetching a whopping 3.6 crore rupees for the Gujarat Titans. His selection not only marked a significant milestone in his career but also made him the first tribal man to grace the IPL stage since its inception.

The young cricketer's rise to fame is a testament to his talent and perseverance, backed by the unwavering support of his family. Despite facing financial constraints, Robin's father ensured that his son had the necessary resources to pursue his passion for cricket, even fashioning a bat out of wood to kickstart his journey.

Robin Minz's aggressive batting style has earned him the nickname "Ranchi ka Gayle," drawing parallels to the flamboyant West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle. His inclusion in the Gujarat Titans squad had generated immense excitement among fans, eager to witness his prowess on the field.