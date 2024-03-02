Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has showered high praise on New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, tipping him to become a cricketing sensation after his remarkable performance on Day 3 of the first Test match against Australia. Ravindra's composed half-century has invigorated hopes for New Zealand as they endeavor to chase down a challenging 369-run target set by the Australians.

Amidst the gripping action at the Basin Reserve Ground in Wellington, New Zealand concluded Day 3 at 111 for 2, propelled by Ravindra's unbeaten fifty. Lyon, reflecting on the day's play, extolled Ravindra's abilities, affirming his belief that the young talent is destined for greatness. Ravindra's resilient innings saw him amass an unbeaten 56 runs from 94 deliveries, including eight boundaries and a striking six.

"Respect and credit are due, I thought Rachin and Daryl played superb innings there. Rachin seems like a really good player, first time I have bowled to him. Watched a lot of him during the World Cup and he's going to be a superstar. He played very well there," Lyon expressed.

Furthermore, Lyon emphasized his appreciation for spin-friendly pitches in New Zealand, citing Glenn Phillips' commendable performance with the ball on Day 3. Phillips' exceptional bowling display led to Australia being dismissed for 164 runs in their second innings, setting up an enthralling finale for the Test match.

Reflecting on his own contribution to the game, Lyon acknowledged his role as Australia's top-scorer in the second innings, with a valiant 41-run knock as a night watchman on Day 2. Lyon's crucial innings propelled Australia to post 164 runs and set New Zealand a formidable target in the Test match.