National champion Dhruv Sitwala defeated Kamal Chawla 667-250 in a second round Group E league match to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the All India CCI Billiards Classic 2024 here on Thursday.

On an adjacent table, Mumbai challenger Rohan Jambusaria scored a stunning 520-403 win over former world champion Sourav Kothari of Kolkata in a Group F game.

Raayan Razmi also registered his second win as he got the better of Rovin D’Souza by a comfortable 820-234 victory in a Group A contest.