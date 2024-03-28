National champion Sitwala records second win to enter pre-quarterfinals in CCI Billiards
On an adjacent table, Mumbai challenger Rohan Jambusaria scored a stunning 520-403 win over former world champion Sourav Kothari of Kolkata in a Group F game.
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National champion Sitwala records second win to enter pre-quarterfinals in CCI Billiards
National champion Dhruv Sitwala defeated Kamal Chawla 667-250 in a second round Group E league match to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the All India CCI Billiards Classic 2024 here on Thursday.
On an adjacent table, Mumbai challenger Rohan Jambusaria scored a stunning 520-403 win over former world champion Sourav Kothari of Kolkata in a Group F game.
Raayan Razmi also registered his second win as he got the better of Rovin D’Souza by a comfortable 820-234 victory in a Group A contest.
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