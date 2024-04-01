The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) revealed that the National Esports Championships (NESC) is all set to commence on April 18.

The NESC promises to be a battleground where gaming enthusiasts from across India can showcase their skills in popular titles such as DOTA 2, eFootball, and Counter-Strike. Notably, the tournament will feature categories for both open and female participants, reflecting the inclusive nature of esports.

Scheduled to launch with online qualifiers starting April 18, the competition will adopt a double-elimination format, ensuring intense matches and thrilling showdowns. Winners from these qualifiers will progress to the regional stage, where they'll vie for a coveted spot in the global finals of the 16th World Esports Championships (WEC), slated to commence on November 11 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The WEC, organized by the International Esports Federation (IESF), is poised to be a grand spectacle, with 609 teams representing their nations across various game titles. With a total prize pool of USD 1 million up for grabs, the stakes have never been higher for participants aiming to etch their names in esports history.

ESFI President Vinod Tiwari expressed enthusiasm for the event, highlighting the progress made by Indian esports on the international stage. Tiwari remarked, “After a historic 2023, where India made its debut at the Asian Games 2022, we are excited to embark on a new year of opportunities with the NESC 2024.”

Tiwari further emphasized the growing importance of female representation in esports, noting the success of India's female CS:GO qualifiers in previous tournaments. With high hopes for the talent pool in the country, he anticipates even greater achievements from female athletes in the upcoming championships.