Arunachal Pradesh’s Sambo Lapung wins gold medal in 96 kg weightlifting at 36th National Games in Gujarat.

Taking to Twitter Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote, “Another Gold 🥇 for Arunachal Pradesh. Great achievement of Shri Sambo Lapung, who won #GoldMedal in 96 Kg weightlifting in the 36th #NationalGamesGujarat 2022. You have made us proud. Congratulations and best wishes for your future efforts.”

Another Gold 🥇 for Arunachal Pradesh.



Great achievement of Shri Sambo Lapung, who won #GoldMedal in 96 Kg weightlifting in the 36th #NationalGamesGujarat 2022.



You have made us proud. Congratulations and best wishes for your future efforts. pic.twitter.com/nlFy7oFwWH — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 3, 2022

On September 30, Indian ace athlete Mirabai Chanu clinched a gold medal at 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat.

Mirabai Chanu defeated Sanjita Chanu in the Women’s 49kg weightlifting event’s final to secure the top podium finish.

Earlier on September 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ongoing 36th National Games at Gujarat.

India’s prestigious multi-event sporting showcase returns after a gap of seven years. It was last held in Kerala in 2015.

It will also be held across six cities of Gujarat — Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

Notably, Gujarat hosted the National Games for the first time.

This will be the 36th edition of the National Games, and an estimated 7,000 athletes will take part across 36 sporting disciplines.