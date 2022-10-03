Manipur bagged four gold medals, two each from silver and bronze medals in the ongoing 36th National Games in Gujarat.

With this Manipur stands at 6th position in the medal tally with 6 gold, 3 silver and bronze medals.

The gold medal from cycling was bagged by Laitonjam Ronaldo Singh in the men’s 1 km trial, and the second gold medal was secured by Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam in the women’s 59 kg weight category.

Bindyrani lifted a total of 194 kg - 83 in snatch and 111 kg in clean jerk. The second position in women's 59 kg weightlifting was won by Popy Hazarika of Assam, while the third place was won by Davinder Kaur of Punjab.

Earlier on September 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ongoing 36th National Games at Gujarat.

India’s prestigious multi-event sporting showcase returns after a gap of seven years. It was last held in Kerala in 2015.

It will also be held across six cities of Gujarat — Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

Notably, Gujarat hosted the National Games for the first time.

This will be the 36th edition of the National Games, and an estimated 7,000 athletes will take part across 36 sporting disciplines.