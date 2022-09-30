Indian ace athlete Mirabai Chanu clinched a gold medal at 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat on September 30.

Mirabai Chanu defeated Sanjita Chanu in the Women’s 49kg weightlifting event’s final to secure the top podium finish.

Happy on winning gold medal in the 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/AKTBQBni6f — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) September 30, 2022

Sanjita Chanu won the silver whereas Odisha's Sneha Soren settled with a bronze.

Chanu successfully lifted 191 kg in her 49kg event category with an 81kg lift on the first attempt. She continued her brilliant run of form in the event.

The outstanding weightlifter, who was expected to win a medal at the National Games, captured India's first gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, which was held this year in July and August.