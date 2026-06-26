'National Gold is just the beginning': Assam's Monojit Deb sets his sights on World Arm Wrestling Championship

At just 18 years old, Monojit Deb has emerged as one of Assam's brightest young sporting talents after winning the gold medal at the Board Control Arm Wrestling of India (BCAI) National Arm Wrestling Championship held in Bengaluru. Competing in the Under-18 Boys' 63 kg Right-Hand category, the teenager from Badarpur has fulfilled a dream he had nurtured ever since he first discovered the sport. Yet, for Monojit, the national title is only the beginning.

"Winning the gold was a dream," Monojit said while speaking to India Today NE. "When I started playing this sport, I always believed that one day I would represent India on the international stage. This national gold is just a small step towards that dream. My real goal is to compete at the World Championships."

Despite standing on top of the podium, Monojit admits the moment didn't immediately feel real.

"I was completely blank after the final. I couldn't believe that I had actually won the gold medal. Standing there with the medal in my hand at a national championship made me realise that all the hard work had finally paid off."

The achievement carried extra significance because it came after years of waiting. Although Monojit won the Assam State Arm Wrestling Championship in both 2024 and 2025, circumstances prevented him from competing at the national level. Floods disrupted travel in 2024, while board examinations kept him away from the championship the following year.

"This was my first opportunity to compete at the nationals. I cannot really explain the feeling- it was something I had never experienced before," he said.

His journey into arm wrestling began unexpectedly while he was studying in Class 10, watching a local tournament sparked his curiosity about a sport many people know little about. "I was fascinated. I wanted to understand whether there were actual techniques involved and whether arm wrestling could be played professionally."

Curiosity soon turned into dedication. After researching the sport, Monojit discovered that there were no proper training facilities in Badarpur. Determined to improve, he travelled to another city to learn the basics while balancing his studies.

Since he wasn't allowed to join a gym during his board examination year, he found another way. "I ordered weighted plates, made makeshift equipment at home and started training by myself. After my Class 10 board exams, I trained in a gym for about two months before competing in my first state championship."

He continued participating in local tournaments, gradually gaining experience before finally earning his chance to compete nationally. The journey, however, was not without challenges. While his family supported him wholeheartedly, Monojit often had to deal with doubts from others and financial difficulties.

"People would ask me, 'What if you break your hand? What will happen to your future?' Since arm wrestling is still an underrated sport and isn't part of the Olympics, there isn't much government support. Every expense, from training to travelling, had to be managed by my family. Even when we couldn't always afford it, they never stopped supporting me."

Among everyone who stood beside him, Monojit credits his father as his greatest source of strength. "My father has been my biggest supporter from the very beginning."

He also acknowledged the role of his seniors, who introduced him to the technical aspects of arm wrestling and helped shape him into the athlete he is today. "They taught me everything- from the basics to how to approach matches. Whatever I have achieved today is because of their guidance."

Speaking to young athletes who dream of competing at the national level, Monojit believes success comes down to hard work, discipline and consistency.

"You have to keep working every single day and never give up on your dreams. Ignore negativity and listen to the people who genuinely support and motivate you. Every opponent has a different style, so you have to keep learning and improving yourself. You don't win at the nationals on the day of the competition; you win because of the work you put in every day before reaching there."

He also hopes that his victory encourages people to appreciate sports that receive far less attention than mainstream disciplines.

"I want people to support underrated sports like arm wrestling. Individual sports require immense dedication because you're responsible for everything yourself. We need more recognition and support."

Looking ahead, Monojit's ambitions extend far beyond the national stage. "My next target is the World Championships. Along with that, I want to support my family as much as I can."

Away from competitions, he describes himself as an ordinary teenager. "I study, sleep and train. That's my everyday life. Arm wrestling has made me more confident and interactive because it has taught me how to communicate and connect with people."

For the 18-year-old from Badarpur, the gold medal in Bengaluru is not the destination but the foundation of an even bigger dream, that is, wearing the Indian colours on the world stage and proving that determination can overcome every obstacle.