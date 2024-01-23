In a glittering ceremony at Hyderabad, the BCCI Awards 2024 showcased the talent and brilliance of cricketers from across the country. Among the recipients, three talented cricketers from the Northeast region stood out, with Assam's Riyan Parag securing the prestigious Lala Amarnath Best All-Rounder Domestic Limited-Overs Award for the 2022-23 season.

Riyan Parag, hailing from Assam, made headlines as he was honored with the Lala Amarnath Best All-Rounder Domestic Limited-Overs Award for his outstanding performance during the 2022-23 season.

Joining Riyan Parag in the spotlight, Rahul Dalal from Arunachal Pradesh was conferred with the Madhav Rao Scindia Award for being the Highest Wicket-Taker in the Ranji Trophy for the 2019-20 season. Meanwhile, MB Murasigh from Tripura received the Lala Amarnath Best All-Rounder Ranji Trophy Award for the 2019-20 season.

Nabam Yapu from Arunachal Pradesh won the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy Best Women Cricketer (Sr Domestic) for 2022-23.

The BCCI Awards ceremony witnessed a star-studded affair with cricketing luminaries like Shubman Gill, Ravi Shastri, Smriti Mandhana, and Jasprit Bumrah receiving top honors.

Off-spinner R Ashwin showcased his dominance in Test cricket by clinching the Dilip Sardesai Award for being the Highest Wicket-Taker in the India vs. West Indies series during the 2022-23 season. He also secured the Polly Umrigar Award for the Best International Cricketer of the Year, marking his second win in this prestigious category.

• Mohammad Shami, Shubman Gill, and Jasprit Bumrah were recognized as the best international cricketers for the seasons 2019-20, 2022-23, and 2021-22 respectively.

• Kashvee Gautam, the recent record-breaking cricketer in the Women's Premier League, bagged the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for the Best Women Cricketer (Jr Domestic).

• Women's cricket stalwarts like Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepti Sharma were also honored for their outstanding contributions.

In a moment of nostalgia, Ravi Shastri and Farokh Engineer were presented with the prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Awards, celebrating their invaluable contributions to Indian cricket.