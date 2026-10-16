Veteran domestic cricketer Neelam Obi will lead Arunachal Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Sikkim on Sunday, as the team prepares to resume its campaign following a forfeit in the opening game amid an administrative crisis in the state cricket association.

Arunachal Pradesh had conceded its opening match against Nagaland last week as a dispute between rival factions of the Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) remained unresolved. The matter is pending before the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court.

The association has since announced a squad for its next three matches, signalling its intention to take the field against Sikkim.

The ACA held elections in September, with Nabam Vivek elected president. However, several district associations challenged the election process in the Gauhati High Court, alleging irregularities.

With the court yet to deliver its order, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been unable to intervene and appoint an independent selection panel, as it did in Bihar.

“There is a stay order from the court and the BCCI cannot step in. There is no one running the state body. Until the court gives the clearance, we cannot do anything,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had told PTI.

The administrative uncertainty has also affected age-group cricket in the state. Arunachal Pradesh failed to field an Under-19 team for a Vinoo Mankad Trophy match against Sikkim in Bhubaneswar, with the dispute leaving the association without a functioning authority to oversee team selection.

Arunachal Pradesh finished at the bottom of the Plate Group last season after losing all five matches. Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim are the other teams in the group.

Arunachal Pradesh squad: Neelam Obi (captain), Kamsha Yangfo (vice-captain), Nabam Kama, Licha Jhon, Myendung Singpo, Techi Doria, Biki Kumar, Mibom Mosu, Yorjum Sera, Yab Niya, Nabam Tempol, Techi Neri, Likha Sonia, Nabam Dol and Salil Malhotra (guest player).

Standby players: Nabam Totu, Nabam Josh, Techi Sania, Darge Bagra, Shuhel Aktar Ansari, Penjor Mangol, Techi Sonam, Akhilesh Sahani, Chandhan Kumar Singh, Techi Tiklee and Rakesh Kumar.