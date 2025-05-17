In a landmark moment for Indian athletics, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra etched his name deeper into the sport's elite circles by surpassing the prestigious 90-metre barrier for the first time in his career. With a mighty throw of 90.23 metres at the Diamond League meet, the 26-year-old not only secured first place on the podium but also joined the elite cadre of javelin throwers worldwide who have cleared this coveted distance.

Chopra opened the competition with a confident 88.44m throw — well above the World Athletics Championships qualifying standard of 85.50m — instantly asserting his dominance and booking his berth at the upcoming global showdown. However, it was his fourth-round throw of 90.23m that ignited the stadium and sent shockwaves through the global athletics community.

The throw not only marked a personal best for the reigning Olympic silver medallist but also shattered a longstanding psychological and technical barrier that had eluded even the finest athletes from the subcontinent. It also served as a strong rebuttal to critics who questioned Chopra’s form during what was perceived as a less spectacular season, despite a string of consistent podium finishes.

“This moment is very special for me. I’ve been chasing this 90-metre mark for a long time. To finally achieve it, and to do so at a prestigious event like the Diamond League, means a lot,” Chopra said post-event.

His triumph is being hailed as a watershed moment in Indian sports history, particularly in a discipline that has seen gradual but determined growth in the country. Chopra's entry into the exclusive "90m club" not only enhances his stature as a global javelin powerhouse but also inspires a generation of Indian athletes aiming to break boundaries.

