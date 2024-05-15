Renowned javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra demonstrated his exceptional skills once again by securing the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the prestigious Federation Cup 2024. The event was held at the historic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Neeraj delivered an impressive performance with a throw of 82.27 meters, surpassing his closest competitor, DP Manu, who achieved a distance of 82.06 meters. This victory marks Neeraj's triumphant return to the Federation Cup after winning gold in March 2021, following a three-year hiatus from domestic competitions in India.

In contrast, Odisha's Kishore Jena faced disappointment, with his best throw reaching 75.49 meters, falling short of expectations. Kishore's struggles continued after his ninth-place finish in the recent Doha Diamond League 2024. Despite these setbacks, he remains determined as he prepares to represent India in the Paris Olympics 2024, showcasing resilience and dedication in his pursuit of sporting excellence.