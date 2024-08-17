India’s javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra confirmed that he will participate in the Lausanne Diamond League which will commence from August 22 after he won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

Chopra who is currently training in Magglingen, Switzerland, with his coach Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha has been struggling with Hernia which has been causing pain in his groin over the last 12 months.

It must be mentioned that Chopra had flown to Germany after the Olympics to consult with a doctor over his injury.

Meanwhile, he informed that he did not face difficulty with the injury during the game in Paris and also gave a confirmation on his participation in the Lusanne Diamond League.

News agency ANI quoted Chopra stating, “I have finally decided to participate in the Lausanne Diamond League, which begins August 22. Luckily, the Paris Olympics went well, and I didn’t have much difficulty with my injury. So I thought of completing the season and taking the doctor’s advice regarding treatment afterwards. At the end of September, I’ll be back in India after the season ends. I will meet the doctor for my groin issues."

Furthermore, Chopra said that he is unable to give his 100 per cent as he is focusing on his injury.

“I have a lot on my mind. When I am throwing, 60-70 per cent focus of my is on the injury. I don’t want to get injured. Whenever I go for a throw, you will see that my speed is low. I am pushing myself,” he added.