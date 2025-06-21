Neeraj Chopra clinches first Diamond League win, tops Paris with 88.16m throw

India’s Olympic javelin star Neeraj Chopra made a triumphant return to the top of the Diamond League circuit, securing his first title in two years at the Paris leg of the prestigious athletics series. The 27-year-old outshone a formidable field, including his German rival Julian Weber, with a commanding first-round throw of 88.16 metres.

Despite not breaching the elusive 90m mark, Chopra’s opening throw was enough to keep him ahead in a competition that featured five elite 90m club athletes. His subsequent throws were 85.10m, three fouls, and a final effort of 82.89m. Weber came in second with 87.88m, while Brazil's Luiz Mauricio da Silva secured third with 86.62m.

"I'm happy with my throw and especially with the win. My run-up was very fast today—maybe too fast to control—but I'm satisfied with the result," Chopra told the broadcaster post-event.

This marks Chopra's first Diamond League win since Lausanne in June 2023, where he had registered 87.66m. In the interim, he had six second-place finishes, including in Doha earlier this season, where he crossed the 90m threshold (90.23m) but was edged out by Weber's 91.06m final throw.

The reigning Olympic gold and silver medallist is now gearing up for the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava on June 24, followed by the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on July 5 — a World Athletics category A event being hosted in his name.

"I hope for more 90-metre throws this season. Having done it in Doha gives me confidence. But it depends on the weather, my form, and how the body feels," Chopra added.

Notably, Chopra’s return to the Paris DL was also symbolic — his last appearance here was in 2017 as a junior world champion, where he had placed fifth with 84.67m.

The competition also saw strong contenders falter. Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott finished fourth with 81.66m, followed by Grenada’s Anderson Peters (80.29m) and Kenya’s Julius Yego (80.26m).

Chopra began his 2025 season with a modest title win at an invitational event in South Africa, throwing 84.52m. Since then, his performance has gained momentum, once again positioning him as one of the favourites heading into the World Championships later this year.