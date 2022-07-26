Tokyo Olympics gold-medallist Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will miss out on the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). He has suffered an injury. Although the type of injury and the extent of it is yet to be revealed, he is not 100% fit to compete at the event.

Keeping in mind his well-being for the long run, he will skip this CWG edition in Birmingham, which gets underway on Thursday.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8.

This is a major setback for the Birmingham-bound Indian contingent as Chopra was the biggest medal hope. He recently bagged silver at the World Athletics Championships with a throw of 88.13m, on July 24, becoming the only second Indian and first male track and field athlete to do so.

Chopra who entered the competition as a medal favourite, finished second with a best throw of 88.13m.

Chopra achieved India's first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year. He is only the second Indian to win an Olympic individual gold medal, following shooter Abhinav Bindra in the 2008 Beijing Games.