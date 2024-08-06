Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra showcased his world-class form at the Paris Olympics, launching a massive 89.34m throw to book his place in the final.

The Indian star needed just one attempt in Group B qualifications at the Stade de France to surpass the automatic qualification mark of 84m.

Chopra's stellar performance not only secured his spot but also set a new personal best for global championships. The throw falls just short of his career-best 89.94m, achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League.

The reigning Olympic gold medalist has been in fine form this season, with notable performances including an 88.36m throw in Doha and a victory at the Paavo Nurmi Games with 85.97m.

Fellow Indian Kishore Jena also competed, registering a throw of 80.73m in Group A. However, his fate in the competition remains uncertain.

Other standout qualifiers included Kenya's Julius Yego (85.97m), Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (85.63m), and Germany's Julian Weber (87.76m). All throwers who cleared the 84m mark earned automatic qualification for the final.

As the javelin final approaches, all eyes will be on Chopra as he aims to defend his Olympic title and possibly challenge his personal best on the grand stage of Paris.