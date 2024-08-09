Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal in the men's javelin final at the Paris Olympics after losing to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem who won the gold medal with a new Olympic Record of 92.97m throw.

With the loss, Chopra missed out on the chance to become the first Indian athlete to win two Olympic gold medals in individual sports.

However, his dedication earned him an Olympic silver with a throw of 89.45m, which came in his second attempt. The throw marked Chopra's best-ever in the Olympic Games as he crossed the last 89.34m.

It must be mentioned that the ace javelin thrower got only one legal attempt which was enough for him to clinch the silver and achieve another first for India at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Arshad Nadeem scripted history and threw twice more than 90m in the final. Grenada's Anderson Peters won the bronze medal.

India-Pakistan finished 1-2 for the first time on the Olympic podium in men's javelin due to Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem's effort. The scores were also the reversal of order from the World Championships last year when Neeraj Chopra won gold and Arshad Nadeem won silver.

Speaking to ANI, Chopra said, "We all feel happy whenever we win a medal for the country...It's time to improve the game now...We will sit and discuss and improve the performance...India played well (at the Paris Olympics)....The competition was good (today)...but every athlete have their day, today was Arshad's day...I gave my best but some things need to be looked upon and worked upon...Our national anthem may not have been played today, but it will definitely be played somewhere else in the future..."