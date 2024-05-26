Javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be absent from the upcoming Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 athletics meet in the Czech Republic on May 28. This absence is due to a muscle injury he suffered during training 2 weeks ago, as confirmed by the event organisers.

Chopra, who has participated in 2 competitions this season - the Doha Diamond League and the Federation Cup - will not be able to showcase his talent at the Ostrava meet due to the injury. However, the 26-year-old athlete will still grace the prestigious event as a guest.

The organisers released a statement regarding Chopra's absence, citing the injury to his adductor muscle as the reason for his non-participation in the competition. Despite not being able to compete, Chopra's presence at the event as an esteemed guest highlights his stature and respect in the world of athletics.