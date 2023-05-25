In an effort to enhance their skills and prepare for upcoming international competitions, Indian athletes have received approvals for overseas training camps. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's proposal to train in Kuortane, Finland, has been approved by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Mission Olympic Cell (MOC). Additionally, table tennis player Payas Jain is set to head to Taiwan for an advanced training camp.

Neeraj Chopra, who recently secured the top spot in the world rankings for Javelin throw, aims to fine-tune his abilities at the prestigious Kuortane Olympic Training Centre in Finland. This training stint aligns with his preparations for the upcoming World Athletics - Gold Level tournaments scheduled for June. Neeraj had previously undergone a similar training plan in 2022, which yielded fruitful results.

Joining the list of athletes seeking international exposure, paddler Payas Jain's proposal for an advance training camp in Taiwan has also been approved by the MOC. This opportunity will enable Payas to refine his table tennis skills and gain valuable experience against international opponents.

In addition to these developments, Indian table tennis stars Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran have received approvals for their proposals to bring along personal coaches, Aman Balgu and Raman Subramanian, respectively. Manika Batra and Aman Balgu will participate in the WTT Contender Zagreb and WTT Star Contender Ljubljana, while Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Raman Subramanian are set to compete in the WTT Contender Tunis, WTT Contender Zagreb, and WTT Contender Ljubljana. The financial assistance provided will cover their travel expenses, camp arrangements, accommodation, medical insurance, and other related costs.

Furthermore, the MOC has welcomed rower Salman Khan into the Development group of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). Salman, hailing from Haryana's Mewat region, achieved success by winning the gold medal at the Gujarat National Games last year.