Neeraj Chopra won gold in the men's javelin at the 2023 World Athletics Championships with a best throw of 88.17m, becoming the first Indian to do so on Sunday, August 27.

Neeraj became the reigning Olympic and World Champion in javelin after achieving a winning 88.17m mark in only his second try, establishing himself as probably the best Indian athlete of all time.

Neeraj won silver behind Anderson Peters, but got payback in Budapest Friday night, piping Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who finished second with 87.82m to earn silver.

The moment the javelin left his hands with the velocity thudding him onto the ground, Neeraj knew he had aced it.